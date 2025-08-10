NEWS Kate and Jon Gosselin's Son Collin Shares Heartbreaking Message to His Estranged Siblings After They Were 'Forced Apart' and 'Pitted Against Each Other' Source: @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin reflected on how he was 'pitted against' his siblings at a young age. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Aug. 10 2025, Published 12:03 p.m. ET

Collin Gosselin opened up about missing his seven siblings, famous for their appearance on the reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8. The 21-year-old took to TikTok to share an old picture of himself with his brothers and sisters in matching pajamas before their parents divorced in 2009. Gosselin captioned the memorable image, “Born to be a team, us against the world.”

'Pitted Against Each Other'

Source: @thecollingosselin/TikTok Collin Gosselin said he wonders what life would have been like had he not been estranged from his siblings.

He continued his message by expressing how he wished being in the spotlight didn’t take the toll it did on his entire family. “Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything,” Gosselin penned. “The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.” Alongside an image of himself now, Gosselin reiterated, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve Looked like.”

Jon and Kate Gosselin's Divorce

Source: mega The Gosselin parents divorced in 2009.

Gosselin’s parents, Kate and Jon Gosselin, ended their marriage the same year their TLC show went off air. The former couple’s divorce grew contentious when Kate alienated Jon from seeing their children, twin sisters Madelyn and Cara and sextuplets Collin, Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Aaden and Joel. The kids were between the ages of 5 and 8 when their parents separated.

'She Zip-Tied My Hands and Feet Together'

Source: @thecollingosselin/TikTok Collin Gosselin previously revealed his mom was physically and verbally 'abusive.'

While in his mother’s care, Collin allegedly fell victim to her abuse. In a September 2024 interview, the 21-year-old came forward about Kate being physically and verbally “abusive” with him as a child. “She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner, and it was bolt-locked from the outside,” he explained. “My mother would put me in that room multiple times; she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me.”

Hannah Gosselin Confirms Mother's Abuse

Source: @hannahjgosselin/Instagram Hannah Gosselin confirmed her mom abused her brother Collin Gosselin.