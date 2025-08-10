Kate and Jon Gosselin's Son Collin Shares Heartbreaking Message to His Estranged Siblings After They Were 'Forced Apart' and 'Pitted Against Each Other'
Collin Gosselin opened up about missing his seven siblings, famous for their appearance on the reality TV show Jon & Kate Plus 8.
The 21-year-old took to TikTok to share an old picture of himself with his brothers and sisters in matching pajamas before their parents divorced in 2009.
Gosselin captioned the memorable image, “Born to be a team, us against the world.”
'Pitted Against Each Other'
He continued his message by expressing how he wished being in the spotlight didn’t take the toll it did on his entire family.
“Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids? I will always love them more than anything,” Gosselin penned. “The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.”
Alongside an image of himself now, Gosselin reiterated, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could’ve Looked like.”
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Divorce
Gosselin’s parents, Kate and Jon Gosselin, ended their marriage the same year their TLC show went off air. The former couple’s divorce grew contentious when Kate alienated Jon from seeing their children, twin sisters Madelyn and Cara and sextuplets Collin, Alexis, Leah, Hannah, Aaden and Joel. The kids were between the ages of 5 and 8 when their parents separated.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'She Zip-Tied My Hands and Feet Together'
While in his mother’s care, Collin allegedly fell victim to her abuse. In a September 2024 interview, the 21-year-old came forward about Kate being physically and verbally “abusive” with him as a child.
“She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner, and it was bolt-locked from the outside,” he explained. “My mother would put me in that room multiple times; she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off, and had cameras there just watching me.”
Hannah Gosselin Confirms Mother's Abuse
He claimed she wouldn’t allow him near his brothers and sisters, saying, “Most of the day I was in that room, and I was away from my siblings, and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment.”
His sister Hannah confirmed his isolation from their siblings in VICE’s Dark Side of the 2000s. “He would not get to come and play outside with us,” she revealed. “He would eat dinner at different times. I don’t think effort was made in the home to help him learn what behavior is acceptable.”