Kate Gosselin All Smiles With Friends After Son Collin Accused Her of Child Abuse
Kate Gosselin was photographed publicly for the first time since she was accused of new horrific acts of child abuse by her 20-year-old son Collin.
In one snapshot, the mother-of-eight was spotted grinning widely while holding a tub of cookies. The former reality star had her blonde hair pulled back into a pony tail and was wearing a pale pink top, black lounge pants and sneakers on her outing.
Another photo revealed Kate holding a small baby while speaking with another woman who was dressed all in black.
As OK! previously reported, Kate and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin share eight children together — one set of twins, Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin. Their hit TLC show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, premiered in early 2007, but by 2009, the couple announced they were getting a divorce and the show was rebrand to Kate Plus 8.
Although the couple initially shared custody of their kids, Jon eventually got full custody of Hannah and Collin.
Over the past year, Collin has made a number of allegations about his mother's alleged mistreatment of him as a child, from keeping him from spending time with his siblings to committing him to an in-patient medical facility for two years.
Most recently, he alleged his mother "zip-tied" his limbs together and "bolt-locked" him in a basement where she supposedly left him for hours as punishment.
"My mother would put me in that room multiple times ... turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," he said at the time. "Most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment."
Kate has not publicly spoken out about the latest allegations.
Earlier this year, a separate insider alleged Kate was struggling financially since the end of her show, and now, Collin's stream of abuse accusations.
"She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina," the insider said, noting that she had reportedly even been hoping for a new reality series, but "doors aren't opening" for her.
"The feeling is if she were a nicer person, nice things would come her way, but she’s not and karma’s kicking her in the butt," the insider concluded.
The Sun reported the photos of Kate and her friends.