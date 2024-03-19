'That Ain't Kate': Andy Cohen Not Buying Farm Stand Video of Kate Middleton Amid Conspiracy About Her Whereabouts
Can Andy Cohen get to the bottom of this?
The Bravo head honcho wasn't convinced Kate Middleton was out and about over the weekend — even after a video allegedly showcasing Prince William and his wife strolling around a local farm stand was released to the public.
"That ain’t Kate…" Cohen posted to X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 18, following emergence of the suspicious footage.
Some social media users sided with The Real Housewives executive producer, as one person replied, "I just want to know who they think they’re fooling," while another added, "I don’t understand why they keep lying omg."
A third user chimed in, stating: "That’s what we are all thinking. What is going on??"
On the other hand, a few royals fans believed it was her after all, as they suggested she perhaps got a "face lift" or lost a drastic amount of weight after her recent abdominal surgery.
Chaotic conspiracies continue ever since suspicions first arose regarding Kate's whereabouts and well-being earlier this year.
Loads of internet sleuths are certain the royal family is hiding something from them after a series of poor photoshop fails fueled speculation a serious matter could be going down behind closed doors within the British monarchy.
The farm stand footage was the first video taken of the Princess of Wales since December 2023, when Buckingham Palace announced she'd be stepping out of the spotlight while she recovers from a "planned abdominal surgery," which they later revealed was "successful."
The clip of Kate comes after the mom-of-three — who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with the heir to the throne — admitted to editing a now-infamous image of the 42-year-old with her kids shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint Instagram account for Mother's Day in the U.K. earlier this month.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Kate came forward to say, however, people immediately weren't buying it was actually her behind the phone screen writing and sharing the statement with the world.
"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she concluded — though fans still wanted clear-cut proof Kate was doing well.
Aside from apparent health woes, some social media users have also theorized the mysterious rift in the royal family could have to do with an alleged affair William, 41, was accused of having with a woman named Lady Rose Hanbury.