Proof All Is Well? Kate Middleton Smiles Alongside Prince William During Shopping Trip in New Video Footage
Were all of the conspiracy theories for nothing?
On Monday, March 18, video footage surfaced online that depicted a happy and healthy Kate Middleton walking alongside husband Prince William as they stopped by the Windsor Farm Shop.
According to a news outlet, the clip was filmed on Saturday, March 16, the same day eyewitness claimed they saw the couple at that exact locale. In the video, William was dressed down in a winter coat, pants and a baseball cap, while the mother-of-three donned a black matching athleisure set that featured pink accents.
Though a few onlookers claimed to have seen the spouses at the shop, there was no proof until now.
"I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere," eyewitness Nelson Silva spilled to a publication. "I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn't see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were."
This is the first video footage of the Princess of Wales since December, as the palace said she would be out of the spotlight until April after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.
However, social media went wild with conspiracies after a photo popped up that showed Carole Middleton driving her daughter around in London, as the woman in the passenger seat looked somewhat different than Kate.
Rumors heightened after Kate posted a photo via Instagram on Sunday, March 10, for Mother's Day in the U.K., as several photo agencies took the snap down, claiming it was manipulated.
Kate spoke out and confessed she was the one who photoshopped the picture, writing on Instagram, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."
While some thought Kate's absence from the public could have stemmed from medical complications, others thought there was an infidelity scandal brewing, as old rumors about Prince William allegedly cheating on her with a woman named Lady Rose Hanbury resurfaced.