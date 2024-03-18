Barack Obama Fans Joke He's Going to Find Kate Middleton After Being Spotted in the U.K.
Barack Obama sparked joking rumors that he was on his way to find answers to Kate Middleton's mysterious disappearance from the public eye when he was spotted at 10 Downing Street this week.
The former POTUS reportedly paid a visit to U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak while at the famed residence. The reason behind his trip is unknown, but users on X — formerly known as Twitter — had no problem coming up with wild explanations.
"BREAKING: Barack Obama has arrived in the UK to find Kate Middleton," one person wrote, and a second quipped, "If he can find Osama [bin Laden], he can find anyone."
"Obama couldn’t take it anymore, he went to find out what’s up with Kate Middleton," another user chimed in, and a fourth joked, "He went over there and was like, 'ok, all y'all need to get your s--- together.'"
Another post pointed out that Middleton was allegedly spotted out shopping with her husband on Monday, March 18, penning: "Barack Obama visits the UK and suddenly Kate Middleton is found. Coincidence? I think not. "
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled after the Princess of Wales released a heavily photoshopped image of her posing alongside her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, on Sunday, March 10.
Wild theories suggested everything from Middleton being dead or deathly ill to speculation she was getting a divorce and leaving the royal family.
A source also claimed some of Middleton's family members and senior staffers "haven’t been able to see or speak to her" since her alleged surgery which they reportedly "didn’t even know about ... until it was announced."
"It’s caught them off guard," the source added at the time. "Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped."
A separate insider told RadarOnline.com the princess has been "struggling to eat" since undergoing the unspecified abdominal operation earlier this year.
"She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected," the insider continued, noting her health has been "a cause for major concern behind palace walls."