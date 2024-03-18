Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Made 'Firm Decision' About Prince Louis' April Birthday Portrait Amid Photoshop Scandal: Source
The royal family has found themselves in another conundrum.
Though it's tradition for Prince William and Kate Middleton to share a new photograph of their children on their individual birthdays, an insider claimed it's unclear what the couple will do next month amid the Princess of Wales' photoshop scandal.
Prince Louis will turn 6 on April 23, and while it's usually his mom who's behind the lens, a source claimed there's been no "firm decision" as to how they'll handle the special day given all of the speculation surrounding Kate's health woes.
Nonetheless, it's unlikely that they'll skip over the release of a new image, as the insider said, "They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays."
As OK! reported, the latest drama surrounding the monarchy began in January, when it was announced that Kate wouldn't be returning to the spotlight until April because she was recovering from "abdominal surgery."
Suspicions heightened when the parents-of-three's Instagram page debuted a new image of the brunette beauty and their three kiddos to mark Mother's Day in the U.K., as multiple agencies soon wound up taking it down, claiming it had been manipulated.
Kate then issued a statement, explaining, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."
A few days before that, a photo surfaced online showing Kate in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. However, social media users thought it wasn't actually the Princess of Wales in the snap.
"Different face, bad wig, missing mole, car has 5 wheels, driver doesn’t wear sunglasses. Suddenly driving Audi instead of Range Rover. No security," one individual said of the alleged loopholes in the photo, with some believing it was a Kate body double in the vehicle.
Last week, another picture made the rounds showing Prince William and a woman in the backseat of a car, and though it was claimed that it was Kate next to him, the woman's head was turned, so no defining features of her face were visible.
Most recently, it was claimed that the spouses were seen at a farmer's market in the U.K. on Saturday, March 16 — however, no images from the outing have been released.
“After all the rumors that had been going 'round, I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well," an alleged eyewitness told a news outlet. "The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops."
The Sunday Times reported on the couple's impending decision about Prince Louis' birthday portrait.