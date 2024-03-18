Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Made 'Firm Decision' About Prince Louis' April Birthday Portrait Amid Photoshop Scandal: Source

Prince Louis will turn 6 on April 23, and while it's usually his mom who's behind the lens, a source claimed there's been no "firm decision" as to how they'll handle the special day given all of the speculation surrounding Kate's health woes.

Nonetheless, it's unlikely that they'll skip over the release of a new image, as the insider said, "They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays."