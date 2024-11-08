Kate Middleton to Attend the Festival of Remembrance After Battling Cancer
Kate Middleton will attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, November 9, after battling cancer.
Although Kate is slowly returning to her public life, Prince William admitted it has been a rough period for the royals.
“Honestly? It’s been dreadful," William told reporters while in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize on Thursday, November 7. “It’s probably been the hardest year in my life.”
“So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult," he added.
Despite the challenges Kate faced, William celebrated her and King Charles' decision to go public with their diagnoses.
“But I’m so proud of my wife, I’m proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," William admitted. "But from a personal family point of view, it’s been, yeah, it’s been brutal.”
In September, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her condition after maintaining a low profile for months.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Amid royal duties, the Prince of Wales continued to prioritize Kate and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
The future queen is slowly returning to her role, and she is using her platform to help people who are still undergoing treatment.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
