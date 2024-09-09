Kate Middleton Has 'Finally Completed' Her Chemotherapy Treatment as She Details 'Scary' and 'Complex' Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to update fans on the final stages of her cancer battle on Monday, September 9.
The Princess of Wales was seen in a video alongside her husband, Prince William, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate first revealed her condition in May after taking months away from the spotlight, but she was finally able to celebrate her progress with the world.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Since Trooping the Colour in June, Kate has slowly begun to return to her public life, but she is still expected to continue to prioritize her well-being.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
Throughout Kate's road to recovery, William has been a helpful partner.
"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," Kate said in May during her medical leave. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."