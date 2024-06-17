Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Attended Trooping the Colour 'for the Royal Family'

While at the gathering, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis' relationship with their parents was on full display.

"Princess Charlotte went with it very well. Charlotte is an extraordinary child," Levin noted. "When they were coming back, she was wiping the windows so that everyone could see, with her hand getting rid of the rain. She's fantastic. And she was waving to both sides."

"She was having a great time and she looked after Louis," the biographer added. "She told him off when he was doing a little jig at one point, and when he wasn't sitting properly and she kept calling him to order and it was absolutely hilarious."