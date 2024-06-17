Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Attended Trooping the Colour 'for the Royal Family'
Kate Middleton wowed royal watchers when she attended Trooping the Colour while she battles cancer, but experts think the mom-of-three returned to duties due to her love of the Windsors.
"Princess Catherine looked absolutely stunning, she looked beautiful in that outfit," Angela Levin told GB News. "She's doing it for the family."
"I thought, what an amazing woman, that she actually puts other people before her own wishes," Levin added.
While at the gathering, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis' relationship with their parents was on full display.
"Princess Charlotte went with it very well. Charlotte is an extraordinary child," Levin noted. "When they were coming back, she was wiping the windows so that everyone could see, with her hand getting rid of the rain. She's fantastic. And she was waving to both sides."
"She was having a great time and she looked after Louis," the biographer added. "She told him off when he was doing a little jig at one point, and when he wasn't sitting properly and she kept calling him to order and it was absolutely hilarious."
Levin noticed that Charlotte admired Kate's mannerisms.
"I think she was doing that on her mother's behalf so that her mother can be there," the expert noticed. "She adores her mother, so she just really wants to help out."
"George is fine. He just sat there, but I thought it was it was very moving to see them as a family again," Levin concluded. "What was interesting on the balcony was that it wasn't a load of royals there. No Eugenie, no one like that. And there were nine adults and three children, which is very small."
On Friday, June 14, Kate took to Instagram to announce she would go to Trooping the Colour after months of avoiding the spotlight.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess penned.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kate initially skipped the rehearsal ceremony for Trooping the Colour, but she dazzled at the formal event.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," Kate admitted.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."