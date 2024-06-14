Kate Middleton’s Anticipated 'No Show' Appearance at Trooping the Colour Sends a 'Very Clear Message' About Her Cancer Prognosis
Kate Middleton is expected to skip Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15, as she continues to focus on her cancer treatment. The palace confirmed that the princess missed rehearsals for the gathering, and she won't return to the spotlight until she receives her doctor's approval.
"Kate’s absence from the Trooping the Colour rehearsals and likely no-show at the actual event sends a very clear message about her being out of action for the foreseeable future — but it is 'the right thing' for the palace to do," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
Meanwhile, King Charles III, who is also battling cancer, will appear in a carriage rather than on horseback, which Harrold labeled as "significant."
In March, Kate returned to Instagram to update fans on her health.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Though Kate is resting, she released a letter apologizing to the regiment after she missed rehearsals for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 8.
“Being your Colonel remains a great honor, and I am very sorry that I’m unable take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review," Kate penned. "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon."
OK! previously reported an insider urged fans to stop using the future queen's statements to predict when she'll return to work.
“I think to pick through the wording of her letter looking for clues to her intentions is a mistake," an old friend told an outlet. "I am sure she does hope to be able to represent the Irish Guards again ‘very soon’ in an uncomplicated, normal understanding of that sentiment."