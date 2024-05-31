Kate Middleton Is 'Considering' Making a Surprise Appearance at Trooping the Colour Amid Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton won't attend the Trooping the Colour rehearsals, but she could return to her role during the official gathering on Saturday, June 15.
According to an outlet, the Princess of Wales is "considering" appearing at the event.
OK! previously reported the princess won't take on forward-facing duties until she gets approval from her medical team.
"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," Schofield shared. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes."
Although royal watchers would love to see the mom-of-three standing alongside Prince William, a source hinted at Kate waiting until fall to come back into the spotlight.
"I was leaning towards an appearance at Trooping the Colour, but too many people in the know have told me that an autumn return is more likely, since the royals typically break for a significant amount of time after Trooping," Schofield shared. "Plus, royal engagements take a backseat during a general election, so it would be odd to parade Catherine around, create such a stir and then everyone go back into ... lockdown.
"Even if we don't see the Princess of Wales at Trooping, I imagine that we might still see the children under the care of Queen Camilla or Sophie, Countess of Wessex," she added.
In March, Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her health after "Where is Kate?" conspiracy theories spread online.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Fortunately, it seems like Kate is on the mend.
“It has been a great relief that she is tolerating the medication and is actually doing a lot better,” one of her friends told an outlet.
Daily Express reported on Kate possibly attending the event.