Kate Middleton's Brother James Sends Heartwarming Message After Princess' Surprising Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton, sent a heartfelt note to his sister after she revealed she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
"Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too ⛰️❤️," James, 36, wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 22 — the same day his sister made the news public.
Of course, people thought the well-wishes were sweet. One person wrote, "What a message! She cared for you and now you do for her. That’s the dream of any mother to have children like you three. Praise the Lord," while another said, "😍😍😍love and prayers to you and your entire family."
A third person added, "Family is all❤️Incredible to see the support of her family and so many more people🙏."
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January and has stayed away from the spotlight since, sparking theories there was something bigger happening behind closed doors.
After rumors ran rampant, she finally addressed everything via social media.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted on March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Kate's brother isn't the only one who has supported here, as William's father, King Charles, who is also battling cancer, sent a kind message to the future queen.
"His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared with The Mirror. "Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.'"