Kate Middleton Reveals She's Undergoing Preventive Chemotherapy After Finding Cancer During Abdominal Surgery: Watch
The truth is revealed: Kate Middleton spoke out for the first time since conspiracy theories have been swirling about her whereabouts for the past few weeks.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
As OK! previously reported, the royal, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Since then, Kate has only been spotted a few times amid her recovery process.
On March 10, she posted a photo with her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — in honor of Mother's Day, but people quickly figured out the snapshot was altered.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter on March 11.
Even Piers Morgan, who is typically supportive of the royal family, thinks something is up.
"I’m not convinced that the picture of Kate herself was taken the week before," Morgan said during TMZ's special Where Is Kate Middleton?
"I know somebody who saw her that week who said she didn’t look anything like the picture," he continued. "It was just somebody who bumped into her who knows her who said she looked a lot thinner than she did in the picture."
To make matters worse, Kate was seen her husband, Prince William, at a farmers market in England, but people weren't convinced it was her, either.
"That ain’t Kate…" Cohen posted to X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 18, following emergence of the suspicious footage.
Others agreed with the Bravo star, writing, "I just want to know who they think they’re fooling," while another added, "I don’t understand why they keep lying omg."