King Charles Informed of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis as Disease Plagues the Royal Family
Within the matter of months, the royal family has made not one, but two, shocking health announcements.
On Friday, March 22, Kate Middleton announced a form of cancer was discovered by doctors during her "planned abdominal surgery" back in January. Shortly after the revelation, it was confirmed King Charles — who is battling cancer himself — had been informed about his daughter-in-law's diagnosis, an outlet reported.
"His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" Buckingham Palace said in a statement shared with The Mirror after Kate's announcement. "Following their time in hospital together, HM has 'remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks.' Both Their Majesties 'will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.'"
The Princess of Wales revealed the difficult news via a video posted to Instagram after sparking conspiracies and concerns about her health and whereabouts in recent months.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate confessed, noting the diagnosis "of course comes as a huge shock."
"[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well."
As for when she'll be back at work, the palace declared, "the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery," per a statement obtained by Us Weekly on Friday after her original post-surgery timeline had her taking on work around Easter.
Prince William "will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year," the message concluded.
