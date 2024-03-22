King Charles Informed of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis as Disease Plagues the Royal Family

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," Kate confessed, noting the diagnosis "of course comes as a huge shock."

"[Prince] William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well."