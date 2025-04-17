Kate Middleton Finds Peace in Nature After Cancer Remission: 'A Reconnection in a Busy World'

Kate's shocking health journey began just two months after she underwent planned abdominal surgery in January 2024, announcing her diagnosis in March.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement read at the time.

The message continued, "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share."

The royal underwent chemotherapy as part of her treatment, and now she’s pouring herself into quality family time with her children — Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis — while also getting back to her public appearances.