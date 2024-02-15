Kate Middleton’s Abdominal Surgery Was 'Obviously Major,' Expert Claims
Kate Middleton won't return to her duties until the spring, and royal experts believe her leave of absence is proof that her abdominal surgery was a serious procedure. Royal expert Cameron Walker claimed it was “no minor matter” and “obviously major.”
“Other members of the royal family, like Prince William, will have to step up and do more," he said on GB News.
William was expected to take a break from royal duties to care for the Princess of Wales, but after King Charles announced he has cancer, he quickly returned to his public duties.
“Of course, that’s complicated because at the same time his wife, the Princess of Wales, is suffering also with an undisclosed form of illness," Walker explained. “Without any doubt, the surgery she underwent at the London Clinic was no minor matter."
“She was in there for 13 nights, 14 days and we don’t know what’s wrong, but it’s obviously major," he added. “She’s now recovering up at their house and the hall on the Sandringham Estate, and we wish her well.”
Walker noted that "everything has changed" for the Windsors in recent weeks.
“It’s very difficult and it’s very unfortunate for the King because he waited 70 years to inherit this role and he started off doing it very well," Walker added. “He’s now got this hiatus, this pushback, but the affairs of state will continue. There’s no doubt of that.”
OK! previously reported biographer Angela Levin discussed Kate's healing process on GB News.
“I think it’s lovely and we wish her all the best. You mustn’t rush it, but it’s very kind that they want to visit the King so soon after they’ve arrived into Sandringham," Levin stated.
“It feels like a real family coming together to support," host Ellie Costello added.
As Kate recuperates from home, William admitted he appreciates the public's support of his wife and father.
“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you, also, for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days. It means a great deal to us all," the father-of-three said at London’s Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner.
“It’s fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather medical focus, so I thought I’d come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all," he added.
Although Kate won't attend any engagements until after Easter, she's found ways to be a present member of the monarchy.
"I have heard that the Princess of Wales has been responding to emails, but everything has been structured so that she is not overwhelmed or disturbed by incoming dialogue," Kinsey Schofield told an outlet.
"Kate is not a rule breaker," Schofield shared. "She is going to follow the doctor’s orders but engage when she can, so she doesn’t feel behind. I don’t expect to see her in an official capacity until Easter, but I believe she is engaged behind the scenes."