Kate Middleton’s Abdominal Surgery Was 'Obviously Major,' Expert Claims

William was expected to take a break from royal duties to care for the Princess of Wales, but after King Charles announced he has cancer, he quickly returned to his public duties.

“Of course, that’s complicated because at the same time his wife, the Princess of Wales, is suffering also with an undisclosed form of illness," Walker explained. “Without any doubt, the surgery she underwent at the London Clinic was no minor matter."

“She was in there for 13 nights, 14 days and we don’t know what’s wrong, but it’s obviously major," he added. “She’s now recovering up at their house and the hall on the Sandringham Estate, and we wish her well.”