Kate Middleton Giggles Alongside Roger Federer at Wimbledon: Photos

Meanwhile, Kate attended the event solo, as her husband, Prince William, was nowhere in sight.

Though the mom-of-three and her hubby are solid, people couldn't help but speculate she was getting too close to Federer.

"I see Kate Middleton put in another hard day’s work at Wimbledon………at this rate she’ll succumb to burn-out," one person wrote on social media, while another said, "Well, it’s just not cricket is it? To flirt with another woman’s husband whilst his wife is sitting right next to him. Or to flirt with another woman’s husband at all for that matter."

"To me, she's practically glowing, definitely and flirty here," another user added. "You see it? Is it just me or does Kate Middleton seem far more lively around Roger Federer than when around her husband, Prince William?"