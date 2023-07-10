Kate Middleton Giggles Alongside Roger Federer at Wimbledon: Photos
All Smiles
Kate Middleton looked excited to see her pal Roger Federer at Wimbledon in early July.
The Princess of Wales, 41, sported a green blazer and skirt as she cheered on the athlete, 41, who was honored for his amazing achievements following his retirement from the game last year.
Kate Attends Solo
Meanwhile, Kate attended the event solo, as her husband, Prince William, was nowhere in sight.
Though the mom-of-three and her hubby are solid, people couldn't help but speculate she was getting too close to Federer.
"I see Kate Middleton put in another hard day’s work at Wimbledon………at this rate she’ll succumb to burn-out," one person wrote on social media, while another said, "Well, it’s just not cricket is it? To flirt with another woman’s husband whilst his wife is sitting right next to him. Or to flirt with another woman’s husband at all for that matter."
"To me, she's practically glowing, definitely and flirty here," another user added. "You see it? Is it just me or does Kate Middleton seem far more lively around Roger Federer than when around her husband, Prince William?"
- Kate Middleton 'Taking on More Engagements Than Ever Before' After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Dramatic Exit
- Prince William Gives Kate Middleton a Kiss on the Cheek in Rare PDA Moment at Polo Match: Photos!
- Kate Middleton Gets Handsy With Prince William at King Charles' Scottish Coronation: Photos
Old Pals
Kate and Federer recently teamed up for a commercial together prior to the tennis event.
"Shall we play some tennis?" Federer asked while holding a racquet.
"Amazing," he said after seeing her on the court. "She’s actually pretty good."
“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” Kate said at the end of the video.
Athletic
In the past, Kate has been known to get competitive on the field — especially when her opponent is Prince William, 41.
"Some of you may know that I love sport," she previously said. "I love cheering on teams and athletes that I am passionate about. I love the physical challenge sport presents and the mental strength it gives us all. And I love the way it so often brings people together to work as part of a team."