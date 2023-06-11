Kate Middleton 'Does Her Own Shopping, Arranges Playdates' and More: She's 'Surprisingly Normal'
Just a regular mom!
While many may hold the royal family in high regard, a source recently shared the brood — specifically, Kate Middleton — is just like anyone else.
"Most people are always surprised to find that Kate is surprisingly normal," the insider claimed of the Princess of Wales.
On May 25, the wife of Prince William took a trip to London to support early childhood development. At her appearance, she wore a bright pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit, which fans claimed was her way of embracing the recent "Barbiecore" trend. Aside from being in tune with pop culture, witnesses at the event also called the mother-of-three "humble and down-to-earth."
"She feels passionately about the cause, so she loves these kinds of royal engagements where she gets to interact with kids and converse with people one-on-one," a palace source said.
"She prefers that to giving speeches, which still give her anxiety, and superficial photo ops, like cutting a ribbon. Those are the parts of her job she hates," they added. "Her royal schedule is currently free, and after the past couple of months, she needs it."
Kate typically has 16-hour days, which include taking care of her children on top of the many royal events and appearances she is required to make. The lead up to King Charles' coronation left the princess particularly exhausted.
"Her daily life is already so hectic, and she's always got to be 'on' when she’s serving in an official capacity — you definitely only see the side of her that she wants you to see," the insider explained.
"She's looking forward to some private time in the country where she can let her guard down and really be herself with her family," they noted.
While the 41-year-old may be world famous, the source alleged she wants to be treated as a non-celebrity when she's in mom mode.
"She prefers that people don't fuss over her during her day-to-day life," the insider said. "With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself."
"She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night," they added about the mother of Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
Kate's children are also expected to act like normal kids regardless of their pedigree.
"They definitely have chores. Kate has created a fun chart, and the children get gold stars for every task they complete, from making their beds in the morning to filling their dog Orla's water bowl," the source shared.
