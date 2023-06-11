Kate Middleton 'Does Her Own Shopping, Arranges Playdates' and More: She's 'Surprisingly Normal'

"Most people are always surprised to find that Kate is surprisingly normal," the insider claimed of the Princess of Wales.

On May 25, the wife of Prince William took a trip to London to support early childhood development. At her appearance, she wore a bright pink Alexander McQueen pantsuit, which fans claimed was her way of embracing the recent "Barbiecore" trend. Aside from being in tune with pop culture, witnesses at the event also called the mother-of-three "humble and down-to-earth."