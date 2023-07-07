Prince William Gives Kate Middleton a Kiss on the Cheek in Rare PDA Moment at Polo Match: Photos!
How sweet!
Though members of the monarchy usually refrain from expressing PDA with their significant other, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't hold back when the dad-of-three won the 2023 Royal Charity Polo Cup on Thursday, July 6.
In photos, the pair embraced as the Prince of Wales gave his beaming wife a kiss on the cheek, and the two had a sweet moment as they gazed into each other's eyes.
The brunette beauty looked summertime chic in a white and light blue ankle-length dress and beige slingback heels, while William rocked a polo uniform, complete with brown riding boots.
This is the second time in recent weeks that the parents-of-three showed their affection for one another, as earlier this month, Kate had her placed on her husband's backside during the National Service of Thanksgiving in Scotland.
The cute moments come shortly after some believed the two were having issues, as William celebrated his 41st birthday at a nightclub without Kate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Princess Diana Is the 'Only Person' Who Can Bring Prince Harry and Prince William Back Together Amid Feud
- Prince William Was 'Sick With Worry' and Unable to Eat Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Shocking Oprah Interview Dropped
- Kate Middleton Gets Handsy With Prince William at King Charles' Scottish Coronation: Photos
"William was skeptical at first, but then decided to step out of his comfort zone and do something he hasn’t done in years," spilled a source, noting that it was simply a night out with friends.
Meanwhile, William came under fire for the way he acted towards his wife when they attended the June 1 Jordan wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa.
"Husbands, do not do this — don’t do this. William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride," Rachel Burchfield said on the latest episode of "Podcast Royal," explaining he was trying to have Kate wrap up her conversation.
"First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude," the royal expert quipped. "And then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for, like, no time at all and then he’s like, ‘Chop chop’ — no!"
In an interview at the time, body language expert Judi James admitted she felt William's actions were "rude" and "impatient.