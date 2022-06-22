The Duke of Sussex is set to spill even more tea as his first memoir will hit shelves this fall, and biographer Robert Jobson believes it could prompt William to sever ties with Harry for good.

"I think [the book is] going to have a massive impact upon the royal family and certainly upon the relationships with his brother going forward," he shared. "But what it does show is really Harry does not give a damn actually about the feelings of his grandmother or his brother or his father."

