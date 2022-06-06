Another Megxit! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return To California Before Queen's Platinum Jubilee Ends
Whether you want to call it an Irish exit or just a good old fashioned Megxit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. before the Platinum Jubilee came to an end.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to California with their two kids, son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, on Sunday, June 5, after arriving in London on Wednesday, June 1, ahead of the celebrations honoring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.
The family-of-four flew out of Farnborough Airport in England on a private jet at 1:30 p.m., per Page Six, missing the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which closed out the four-day festivities. It is unclear whether the couple planned to return home early nor whether they said proper goodbyes to their estranged family.
From Harry and Meghan allegedly being given the cold shoulder by senior royals to Prince Louis stealing the show with his comical faces and antics, the highly anticipated spectacle did not disappoint.
OK! reported the royal-turned-Hollywood couple sat opposite Prince William and Kate Middleton at St. Paul’s Cathedral for National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3. Apart from William and Kate appearing to not have given Harry and Meghan the time of day at the service, Prince Charles was also seen looking away from the couple when he passed them in the church.
Meanwhile, OK! reported the Prince of Wales greeted his other daughter-in-law with a big smile and even blew her a kiss.
On a lighter note, Louis' attendance was also one for the books, as William and Kate's youngest could hardly sit still throughout the festivities. Apart from holding a pillow up over his head and covering both his eyes with his palms, Louis was seen making faces at his mom as she seemingly tried to calm him down.
Louis' family members around him were seen switching off giving him attention, with the 4-year-old sitting on his grandfather's lap at one point, as Charles pointed at the parade in what appeared to be an attempt at sparking his grandchild's interest.
And while the public couldn't help but gush over how adorable Louis was this weekend, they were harsher on Harry and Meghan, who were booed by onlookers when they were leaving the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.