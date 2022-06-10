Royal Ruckus! Prince William & Kate Middleton Did Not Introduce Their Children To Lilibet

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slowly begin to make more joint appearances in the U.K., tensions are running high between certain members of the royal family.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought Lilibet, 1, along on their trip for the Platinum Jubilee so she could meet some of her cousins, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't even attempt to introduce their children to little Lili, according to royal expert Christopher Anderson.