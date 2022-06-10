Royal Ruckus! Prince William & Kate Middleton Did Not Introduce Their Children To Lilibet
As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slowly begin to make more joint appearances in the U.K., tensions are running high between certain members of the royal family.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought Lilibet, 1, along on their trip for the Platinum Jubilee so she could meet some of her cousins, Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't even attempt to introduce their children to little Lili, according to royal expert Christopher Anderson.
"William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili]," Anderson spilled to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7, adding there is "a lot of tension" between the two couples. "As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another]."
As OK! previously reported, Harry and Meghan attempted a peace offering, inviting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kiddos to Lilibet's first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, June 4, but they were unable to attend.
Guests ringing in the 1-year-old's special day included Zara and Mike Tindall's kids, Mia, 8, Lena, 3, and Lucas, 1, as well as Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.
"It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party," a source gushed of the lowkey garden party. "But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."
Although William and Kate couldn't make Lilibet's birthday party because of previously scheduled Platinum Jubilee obligations in Wales, Anderson speculated some members of the royal family aren't eager to spend time with Harry because of his upcoming new book.
"I think what it boils down to is not only what’s happened in the recent past," Anderson explained, referencing the royal couple's bombshell interview with CBS last March. "The Royal family is terrified about what’s going to be contained in the book Harry is going be publishing at the end of this year."
Harry's tell-all memoir is currently slated for a late 2022 release.