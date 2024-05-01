King Charles Underwent Cancer Treatment Shortly After His First Pubic Engagement Since Diagnosis

Aside from Charles' health, Bond noticed that he wore a beloved accessory to the hospital.

"He was wearing his favorite tie, it is his C-Rex tie," Bond noted. "It's got little dinosaurs on it. And he wears that when he's feeling pretty cheerful."

"I haven't actually been in his wardrobe, but he has lots of very beautiful silk ties. And he does take special pride in wearing particular ties," Bond explained. "Obviously on ceremonial occasions, he wears the appropriate tie, but this is a rather amusing one. It's got little dinosaurs."

"So it's a play on C-Rex, and I think we can deduce from that he was feeling a little bit playful, certainly upbeat," she added.