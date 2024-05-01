King Charles Underwent Cancer Treatment Shortly After His First Pubic Engagement Since Diagnosis
King Charles is back to public-facing duties as he battles cancer, and royal experts are proud of His Majesty's bravery during this time.
Charles visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on Tuesday, April 30, as the new patron of Cancer Research U.K., and he reportedly admitted to a patient that he had an appointment following the outing.
"The King is being more than monitored. He's been treated," Jennie Bond told GB News. "In fact, he was having a treatment just yesterday afternoon. He confided in one of the patients that he was having his treatment."
"We don't know what treatment that is, but he did discuss the cold cap, which is used during chemotherapy with another patient. Maybe that's what he's having," the commentator explained. "But certainly, the treatment is ongoing."
Aside from Charles' health, Bond noticed that he wore a beloved accessory to the hospital.
"He was wearing his favorite tie, it is his C-Rex tie," Bond noted. "It's got little dinosaurs on it. And he wears that when he's feeling pretty cheerful."
"I haven't actually been in his wardrobe, but he has lots of very beautiful silk ties. And he does take special pride in wearing particular ties," Bond explained. "Obviously on ceremonial occasions, he wears the appropriate tie, but this is a rather amusing one. It's got little dinosaurs."
"So it's a play on C-Rex, and I think we can deduce from that he was feeling a little bit playful, certainly upbeat," she added.
OK! previously reported Charles was emotional while spending time at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre.
"I've got to have my treatment this afternoon as well," Charles told a woman while she underwent chemotherapy.
"I’m alright thank you very much, not too bad," Charles admitted when asked about his well-being.
Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would return “to public-facing duties" amid his health battle.
“His Majesty is not yet clear of cancer and is still undergoing treatment, but his medical team are ‘pleased with the progress made so far’ and ‘remain positive’ about his recovery,” Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement on Friday, April 26.
The palace's statement was delivered one day after Tom Sykes reported Charles' condition was declining.
“Speaking to friends of the king in recent weeks about his health, the most common response is … ‘It’s not good,'” Sykes wrote on Thursday, April 25.
An insider told Sykes that Charles “is determined to beat it and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Along with Charles' diagnosis, Kate Middleton is undergoing "preventative chemotherapy," and Tina Brown claimed the royal health crisis is pushing Prince William and the Princess of Wales to think about their future.
“The almost simultaneous news of Charles’ cancer has put William and Catherine in frightening proximity to ascending the throne just when they had hoped for a span of years to parent their children out of the public eye,” Brown wrote in an essay.
“The prospect of it, I am told, is causing them intense anxiety,” she added.
Brown later pointed out that Kate is a valuable figure within the famous brood. “Catherine is the most popular member of the royal family after William,” Brown stated. “The future of the monarchy hangs by a thread, and that thread is her.”
“A tidal wave of premature responsibility is crashing in her and William’s direction,” she continued. “Frozen, unready and with Catherine now seriously unwell, the Prince and Princess of Wales await the awesome burden of The Crown.”