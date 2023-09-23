Kate Middleton Is 'Letting Her Guard Down and Going Out More Lately': She's 'Living Her Best Life'
Kate Middleton is used to being prim and proper, but the royal is now interested in having a little fun in her 40s.
“Kate has always been fiercely private, but she’s been letting her guard down and going out more lately,” said an insider. “Being next in line for the throne with William has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it. Kate’s living her best life.”
“Kate and her friends talk about fashion and text each other beauty advice,” the source spilled. “She’s down-to-earth.”
In fact, while recording an episode of Mike Tindall's podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," Kate, 41, said she is pretty good at beer pong.
“I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive, but…” Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, 42, told Kate.
“I’m not competitive at all,” the mom-of-three shot back, to which Tindall replied, “I’ve seen her play beer pong!”
Kate also said that she and husband Prince William can get heated while playing sports.
“I don’t think we’ve managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us,” she revealed. “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”
"She wouldn’t tell people that herself,” the insider said about the beer pong confession, “but she’s not mad the info is out there now.”
As OK! previously reported, Meghan Markle described Kate and William, 41, as being uptight when she would hang out with them.
"It's so funny if I look back at it now, because now I know so much and I'm so glad I didn't then. Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness," Meghan, 42, said in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
"Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," she continued. "It's like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."
Meghan made it clear that she felt different compared to her in-laws.
"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through to the inside ... that there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door, and you go 'Oh ...OK we can relax now.' But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me," she noted.
Life & Style spoke with the source.