OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Is 'Letting Her Guard Down and Going Out More Lately': She's 'Living Her Best Life'

kate middleton best life
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 23 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton is used to being prim and proper, but the royal is now interested in having a little fun in her 40s.

“Kate has always been fiercely private, but she’s been letting her guard down and going out more lately,” said an insider. “Being next in line for the throne with William has given her more confidence to be who she wants to be and not apologize for it. Kate’s living her best life.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Kate and her friends talk about fashion and text each other beauty advice,” the source spilled. “She’s down-to-earth.”

In fact, while recording an episode of Mike Tindall's podcast, "The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," Kate, 41, said she is pretty good at beer pong.

“I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive, but…” Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, 42, told Kate.

kate middleton living best life
Source: mega

Kate Middleton shares three kids with Prince William.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m not competitive at all,” the mom-of-three shot back, to which Tindall replied, “I’ve seen her play beer pong!”

Kate also said that she and husband Prince William can get heated while playing sports.

“I don’t think we’ve managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us,” she revealed. “It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us.”

"She wouldn’t tell people that herself,” the insider said about the beer pong confession, “but she’s not mad the info is out there now.”

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton best life
Source: mega

Kate Middleton was apparently spotted at a music festival over the summer.

As OK! previously reported, Meghan Markle described Kate and William, 41, as being uptight when she would hang out with them.

"It's so funny if I look back at it now, because now I know so much and I'm so glad I didn't then. Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness," Meghan, 42, said in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Article continues below advertisement

"Even when Will and Kate came over and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner and I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot," she continued. "It's like I was a hugger, I've always been a hugger. I didn't realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
kate middleton best life
Source: mega

The royal lets her kids have fun!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan made it clear that she felt different compared to her in-laws.

"I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through to the inside ... that there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door, and you go 'Oh ...OK we can relax now.' But that formality carries over on both sides and that was surprising to me," she noted.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton best life
Source: mega

Kate Middleton and Prince William want to modernize the monarchy.

Life & Style spoke with the source.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.