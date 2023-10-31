Kate Middleton 'Had Her Heart Set' on Her Wedding Day Hair Style But Agreed to 'Compromise' for the Royal Family
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 2011 wedding captivated the world, but a new documentary revealed the Princess of Wales envisioned something different for her hair.
Ashley Pearson discussed the couple's big day in the documentary William & Kate: The Journey.
"Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion," Pearson alleged. "However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls."
Kate's beautician James Pryce explained the creative vision for Kate's unforgettable half-up half-down look.
"We came up with a unique concept for securing it. We backcombed the top to create a foundation for the tiara to sit around, then did a tiny plait in the middle and sewed it on. I've never seen anything like it in my life," he shared.
When discussing Kate's ensemble, Pearson was reminded of the princess' youth.
"The previous soft tumbling curls are more reminiscent of the younger Kate in her formative royal years," she declared. "Kate has evolved, so has her role, and so has her hair. The up-do symbolizes a more serious, assertive and confident side of Kate, and whilst incredibly flattering, depicts a more professional image for the Princess."
Over the course of her time in the royal family, Kate has been celebrated for setting trends. OK! previously reported expert Miranda Holder discussed Kate's personal evolution in an interview.
“Kate is saying, ‘Don’t focus so much on my clothes. I am here to do a role,'" Holder continued. "I want to be taken seriously. I am treating this as a proper duty."
"I’m pledging my allegiance to these charities and causes. … I’m your future queen, and I’m doing the best I can,'" she added. "It’s sending out a message of business rather than fashion. … [She’s] trying to take away from the world’s — including my [own] — fixation on [her] fashion."
Although fans are often in awe of Kate's beauty, Holder thinks the princess is hoping to shift the public's focus toward her work.
"She’s definitely a wonderful mother, a lovely wife and we all adore her, but she’s very, very committed to her role and she puts everything into whatever she’s doing, and that’s reflected throughout her life," Holder voiced. "Her wardrobe needs to reflect that, and she’s worked really hard over the years to refine her look."
“[Suits] have really become Kate’s uniform of choice, certainly for appointments,” Holder added. “[She] is slightly directing us more to her causes and what she would like to get out there into the media."
Kate's predecessor, Princess Diana, was often applauded for her attire.
"Kate’s surrounded by influential figures," Holder stated. "Diana was the original royal fashion superstar, with a catalog of iconic outfits to her name. But Her Late Majesty the Queen was the ultimate diplomatic dresser, setting the bar for other Windsor wives to follow in terms of dressing to make others 'feel seen.'"