Kate Middleton Is 'Tremendously Relieved' Her Cancer Treatments Worked After Tough Year

No more cram-packed schedule that takes her away from her precious children, no more cares about jewelry, diamonds, gowns or crowns. Now, the brunette beauty’s days have become all about what truly endures — love, laughter and time spent with her family. This battle has given her the wisdom of someone who knows just how precious each minute of life truly is, and how it can change in the blink of an eye.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate, 42, said in her remission announcement. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”