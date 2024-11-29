Kate Middleton Is 'Tremendously Relieved' Her Cancer Treatments Worked After Tough Year
Kate Middleton knows what's important now. In the ten months since her battle with cancer began, the Princess of Wales has emerged a new, revitalized royal even more radiant in spirit — and armed with a new attitude.
No more cram-packed schedule that takes her away from her precious children, no more cares about jewelry, diamonds, gowns or crowns. Now, the brunette beauty’s days have become all about what truly endures — love, laughter and time spent with her family. This battle has given her the wisdom of someone who knows just how precious each minute of life truly is, and how it can change in the blink of an eye.
“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate, 42, said in her remission announcement. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”
Husband Prince William, 42, is beyond joyous that his beloved wife is finally on the path to a complete recovery after the last few months of uncertainty and turmoil.
“The prince is pleased to see the princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said. “He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties.”
But it will be slow going. Kate’s new schedule will be based on how she feels on a day-to-day basis.
Christopher Andersen, royal expert and author of The King: The Life of Charles III, said, “Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago. She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can now call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. It’s baby steps."
“It will be some time before we see her plunge headlong into a full-time schedule," he added.
The pretty royal has focused more on religion and embarked on a new chapter in her spiritual journey, following an incredibly challenging year that began with her scheduled abdominal surgery, during which doctors discovered she had cancer.
After stepping back from her royal duties to undergo treatment, she revealed recently that although she is cancer free, she will never be the same. William isn’t very religious, but insiders say the princess, on the other hand, has become more interested in questions of faith as a result of her condition.
“She feels a cloud has been lifted and she’s very excited about the future," one family friend said.
“Kate loves reconnecting with the community and representing her family, but she’s also trying to find a balance between her duties and personal well-being,” said an insider. “She appreciates the sense of purpose but wants to ensure her stress levels don’t get too high.”
“Kate is certainly conscious that she musn’t overstress herself," Richard Hardman author of Charles III said.
Kate is not alone in being careful to keep her stress levels low. After chemotherapy, many survivors suffer from a condition called “post-treatment stress,” sometimes referred to as “cancer-related post-traumatic stress.”
It’s a psychological response to the trauma of a cancer diagnosis and treatment, often characterized by feelings of anxiety, fear, worry and difficulty returning to normal life, even after treatment has ended.
It can be managed through various therapies including individual or group counseling, relaxation techniques like meditation, support groups, and cognitive behavioral therapy to help individuals cope with stress and manage their thoughts and emotions.
After undergoing cancer treatments, it’s easy to feel cut off from other people who may not understand what you’re going through, but Kate has already taken her new outlook to fellow cancer sufferers and survivors, visiting with children in hospitals and getting very emotional with them.
When she resumes her new duties, she’ll focus on cancer research and treatment, in addition to her work with early childhood development, first responders and mental health issues.
While she won’t let cancer define her, “there’s no doubt that she will continue to speak firsthand about what it’s like to battle [the disease],” Andersen said.
An insider added: “Sharing her story has given her a lot of purpose. We will see her supporting cancer research charities more in the future.”
William and Kate don’t like a lot of people around when they have private time and also try to be more of a “normal family” for their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
At night, there are no servants, only the five of them in Adelaide Cottage, which is on the grounds of Windsor Castle, or their rooms in Kensington Palace.
And that adds to their doting dad’s household duties! He walks the kids’ black cocker spaniel Orla and pitches in when he has to — even washing dishes after dinner, throwing clothes into laundry baskets and picking up a room full of forgotten toys, which Kate thinks is very “cute and sweet.” His most hated chore? Cleaning the cage of the family’s guinea pig Snowflake — since the children tend to “forget” this task! And when he goes on official visits around England nowadays, people don’t give him pricey ties, gifts or anything fancy. They give him Lego sets the whole family can enjoy.
“I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home,” an insider shared. “The children help with laying the table, clearing their places when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment.”
Royal sources said Kate is “very, very natural. She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven, but the children are still expected to do their chores and help out at home.”
“William can be stubborn, and perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family — and their privacy," BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.