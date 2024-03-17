Kate Middleton May Address Health Conspiracies at Public Event: 'They're Not Going to Be Rushed'
When will we know what happened to Kate Middleton?
According to a royal source, the Princess of Wales will likely address the many conspiracy theories about her health when she returns to her duties, which is scheduled to happen sometime after Easter.
“I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” the insider spilled, noting how Kate and husband Prince William are “at their most open” when out interacting with the public.
“If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it,” the source suggested, adding that the couple will only do so when “they feel” ready.
“I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed,” they explained.
As The Royal Observer previously reported, the source’s claims came after another insider suggested Kate will return to royal duties in the next two to three weeks.
They dished that the future Queen will "likely appear at an engagement shortly after Easter, and it will be business as usual."
"She will take things slowly at first" the source added, noting that she is being advised by health expert, Dr. James Thompson, to "keep active" as her recovery continues.
"Depending on the severity of abdominal surgery, patients are typically advised to get up on their feet and walk in the early stages of the recovery," he said. "We would expect that Kate is encouraged to do the same and will keep active during her stay at Adelaide Cottage."
Thompson shared: "We do not imagine she will be doing any heavy lifting or vigorous exercise at this time. We expect Kate to be closely monitored and on a strict diet to assist with her recovery."
After Kate’s photoshop scandal, where the 42-year-old admitted to editing an image she posted of herself and her three kids, speculation over her health and whereabouts has grow.
Amid the backlash some have questioned Kate’s ability to handle the "immense stress" that has been added to a "profoundly serious physical recovery."
"Clearly, whatever’s happened to Catherine, she’s probably feeling fragile — mentally as well," royal expert Jennie Bond spilled. "To have a serious setback like this at the prime of your life, it must knock your confidence, and so she’ll be fragile at this stage in her recovery and to have this thrown at her. She must just be thinking, 'Why, why, why did Uncle Gary have to do this?' I imagine she’s thoroughly depressed about it."
The Sunday Times reported on the source’s claims.