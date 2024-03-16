OK Magazine
'The Monarchy Is in Turmoil': Prince William Is 'Stretched Thin' Between Caring for Kate Middleton and King Charles

By:

Mar. 16 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Prince William is struggling with his family's health issues — from wife Kate Middleton recovering from abdominal surgery to his father, King Charles, in the midst of a cancer battle.

“With Kate recuperating from surgery and his father continuing cancer treatment, William’s been stretched thin,” said a source. “A lot of the responsibility has been heaped on him and he’s finding it increasingly stressful.”

“Everything seems to be left to him,” continued the source. “William is exceptionally polite to staff and it’s not like him to snap at staffers but he’s human.”

In January, the palace revealed Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery, while Charles, 75, has cancer. But over the past few months, the royal family has barely provided details on either royal.

Prince William has had to step in while Kate Middleton and King Charles rest and recover.

As OK! previously reported, Kate uploaded a photo of herself for Mother's Day, but people quickly thought something was off.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024," the caption read alongside a photo of Kate with her three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Kate Middleton has barely been seen since her surgery.

Leading photo agencies — Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty and AFP — pulled the photograph after claiming it had been altered. "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," a "kill notification" reportedly released by AP read.

One day later, Kate made a surprising confession.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.

Prince William was spotted at an event without Kate Middleton.

Queen Camilla has also been stepping in to help.

Now, the public is beginning to think about what's really going on more and more. “There’s not a lot of transparency right now,” a palace source dished. “The lack of information about Kate’s and Charles’ conditions is causing even more confusion."

“The monarchy,” said the source, “is in turmoil. There simply aren’t enough senior royals to take on the responsibilities."

Star spoke to the source.

