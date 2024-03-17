Kim Kardashian Mocked for Saying She's 'Off to Find' Kate Middleton as Royal Remains MIA: 'Going to Stir Up So Much Drama'
Even Kim Kardashian wants to know — Where is Kate Middleton?
On Saturday, March 16, The Kardashians star posted a series of photos in a black leather pants and a black graphic T-shirt along with a caption, where she referenced the drama surrounding the Princess of Wales after her photoshop fail.
“On my way to go find Kate,” the reality TV star penned.
In response to the post, fans roasted Kardashian for coming after the royal.
“Is Kimmy… trolling Kate Middleton,” one user penned, while another pointed out, “It’s not like people from your fam have gone into hiding (rightfully so) during pregnancy or other medical reasons… this caption isn’t it.”
“What a f------ idiotic caption,” another follower wrote, as a fourth individual shared, “Really? Had to get on the Kate Middleton train. I knew there was a reason I stopped watching your show.”
A fifth added, “Omg that caption is going to stir up so much more drama,” while one more said, “Nothing like a celebrity who allegedly hates rumors, spreading rumors.”
As OK! previously reported, the internet has been spreading tons of conspiracy theories about Kate’s whereabouts after the Palace announced she had a “planned abdominal surgery” in January.
In what appeared to be an attempt to quell rumors about Kate’s health, the 42-year-old uploaded a photo of herself, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for Mother’s Day in the U.K., however, people immediately noticed the post was edited.
“Ummmmm, this photo looks doctored… Catherine’s right hand around Louis is entirely blurry but the left hand around Charlotte at the same distance to the camera, is not,” on user stated, while another wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks it looks shady? Kate’s head looks like it was photoshopped in this.”
The image was then recalled by multiple photo agencies, including Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty Images and AFP.
"At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," the "kill notification" read.
Kate then came clean about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she revealed.
Though many have thought a larger conspiracy is at work, former butler Grant Harrold gave an inside perspective on the most recent royal scandal.
“Of course, it does cause concern because everybody is over-analyzing it at the moment, and everybody is worried about her and is looking to see for any kind of signs,” Harrold stated. “If it hadn’t been for her taking this time out, the photo editing really wouldn’t have been much of a story."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It would’ve been a case of simply acknowledging that they’ve edited the photo a bit and then it would be over and done with,” he added.