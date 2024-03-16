Princess Diana's Press Attention Was 'More Dangerous' Than Kate Middleton's Following Photoshop Fail, Late Royal’s Brother Claims
Earl Spencer does not seem worried for Kate Middleton amid all the scrutiny she received following her recent photoshop failure.
The brother of Princess Diana compared the mother-of-three’s situation to that of his sister — who infamously died in 1997 in a car crash after the paparazzi chased the vehicle.
“I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” the 59-year-old said during an interview with BBC.
“The circumstances of [Diana’s] death were so shocking, that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it could and couldn’t do,” he added.
As OK! previously reported, Kate has faced tons of backlash and become the victim of wild conspiracy theories as of late.
After the Palace announced the Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in late January, many began to be concerned about her health and whereabouts.
In what seemed to be an attempt to quell rumors, Kate uploaded a photo of herself, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, for Mother’s Day in the U.K., however, people began to speculate the post was edited.
“Ummmmm, this photo looks doctored… Catherine’s right hand around Louis is entirely blurry but the left hand around Charlotte at the same distance to the camera, is not,” one individual wrote, while another added, “Am I the only one who thinks it looks shady? Kate’s head looks like it was photoshopped in this.”
Just hours later, the image was recalled by multiple photo agencies, including Reuters, the Associated Press, Getty Images and AFP.
"At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image," the "kill notification" read.
- King of Netherlands Mocks Kate Middleton for Photo Scandal as 'Where's Kate?' Continues: 'At Least I Didn't Photoshop It'
- Kate Middleton Left 'Humiliated' by Her Photoshop Fail, But She Is 'Accepting the Blame'
- Pressure Mounts on Palace to Release Kate Middleton's Unedited Mother's Day Pic to 'Regain Public’s Trust'
Kate then came clean on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the incident.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," the royal, 42, penned.
The wife of Prince William has still yet to make a public appearance since the internet has exploded with the hashtag, “Where is Kate?”
Though some are convinced there is something bigger going on with Kate, as The Royal Observer previously reported, former butler Grant Harrold gave an inside perspective on the most recent royal scandal.
“Of course, it does cause concern because everybody is over-analyzing it at the moment, and everybody is worried about her and is looking to see for any kind of signs,” Harrold stated. “If it hadn’t been for her taking this time out, the photo editing really wouldn’t have been much of a story."
“It would’ve been a case of simply acknowledging that they’ve edited the photo a bit and then it would be over and done with,” he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I think because some people are convinced there is something going on behind the scenes, something as little as editing a photo has become a big thing,” Harrold continued. “I’m hoping that as she returns to duties and as things calm down, if there is any future editing, people won’t analyze it to the extent they have done just now.”
“She’s recovering, she’s taking time out and she’s done this family photograph, and for whatever reason, she’s obviously wanted to edit some of it, and I suppose that is a personal choice,” he finished.