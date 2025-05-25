Kate Middleton Revives Her Meghan Markle Wedding Look at Palace Garden Party Amid Ongoing Royal Rift

Kate Middleton paid homage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her stylish appearance at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

On Tuesday, May 20, the Princess of Wales turned heads as she sported a stunning hat designed by Philip Treacy while attending the event with her husband, Prince William.

Kate elegantly styled her hair in an updo, as she wore the creme-colored hat, adorned with a large floral embellishment. During this event, Kate wore a pale-yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead.