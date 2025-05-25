Kate Middleton Revives Her Meghan Markle Wedding Look at Palace Garden Party Amid Ongoing Royal Rift
Kate Middleton paid homage to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her stylish appearance at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.
On Tuesday, May 20, the Princess of Wales turned heads as she sported a stunning hat designed by Philip Treacy while attending the event with her husband, Prince William.
Kate elegantly styled her hair in an updo, as she wore the creme-colored hat, adorned with a large floral embellishment. During this event, Kate wore a pale-yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead.
This fashionable piece may look familiar as Kate first showcased the hat at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018. Many questioned the timing of Kate’s outfit, considering the rift between William and brother in-law, Harry overlapping with the alleged animosity between her and Meghan.
William is reportedly considering stripping off Harry and Meghan’s royal titles, after Meghan sent a gift basket of her new lifestyle brand products (like jam) to entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima.
A card accompanying the gift was pictured by Lima, and it read: "With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex." This usage, despite being a "personal gift," was viewed by some as using the HRH title for commercial or brand-related purposes, which was reportedly part of the agreement not to do so after stepping back from their royal duties.
Another particular issue is Harry's devastation over losing the bid for automatic police protection in the U.K. In an interview with BBC, he expressed desire to reconcile with his family.
"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," Prince Harry said during the interview.
"There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious," he added.
But reports also suggest that Kate may be more open to burying the hatchet. After all, her own cancer diagnosis in 2024 allowed a shift in her mindset.
“Kate’s deeply upset with Harry, but she’s also frustrated that William and the rest of the family have allowed things to deteriorate this badly. It’s heartbreaking for her to watch the family so publicly divided,” a source told RadarOnline.com in a May 19 report.
While this might be the case, Kate has historically re-wore some of her spotlight-stealing clothes, which may suggest that this may be all a coincidence.
One instance in particular was in 2022 during a St. Paul Cathedral service of thanksgiving during the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. She also donned the hat during Trooping the Colour back in 2019.