Kate Middleton Has 'Mixed Feelings' About Her Kids Returning to School as She Undergoes Cancer Treatment
Kate Middleton is adjusting to her children returning to school after spending the months with her three little ones, but her home life will continue to look different as the princess undergoes cancer treatment.
“I think, like any young mother with children, she probably regarded the beginning of the summer holidays with some trepidation because you've got weeks on end to fill with three energetic young kids," former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
“And of course, private schools have very long holidays indeed," Bond said, adding that the mom-of-three has “mixed feelings” about the school year.
Kate and Prince William often use the warmer months to create memories with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but their youngsters being in the classroom will give the couple more time to themselves.
“So I think it's probably with a mixture of sadness that they won't be still enjoying themselves in the freedom of the holidays, but maybe just Catherine might feel a measure of relief that these school holidays are finally over, and she can do the school run and perhaps get back into bed for a few hours afterward," Bond added.
Throughout the year, Kate has been juggling chemotherapy and caring for her offspring.
“I think, even the picture that was released of her standing under the tree as she said she was beginning to feel better and telling us all about the cancer diagnosis, that showed that as she battles to get back to full health, nature, the outdoors, gardening, and any pursuit that involves fresh air and being with her children is what she will have been doing," Bond continued.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Kate hoped to spend quality time with her children during their extended break.
“There were two dates she really wanted to make,” a source close to Kate told an outlet. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”
According to the insider, Kate will now return to living "below the radar."
Despite her condition, Kate was able to attend the final Wimbledon games alongside Charlotte and her sister, Pippa. Kate shared a photo on Instagram from the event, and fans couldn't help but celebrate the outing.
"Even though she is sick and tired, she appears to her people and the world with all her strength and pride, without drama or trying to woo people," one person wrote about the princess.
"HRH the Princess of Wales is the embodiment of grace, dignity and strength," another penned. "Absolutely lovely to see her with her daughter and sister. A very strong family. May she get well soon! God bless her!"
Bond spoke to The Sun.