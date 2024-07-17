Kate Middleton Will Return to Living 'Below the Radar' During Official Summer Break
Kate Middleton is ready to enjoy her summer break with Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, after the Princess of Wales received a standing ovation at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14.
“There were two dates she really wanted to make,” a source close to Kate told an outlet. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”
According to the insider, the mom-of-three will now return to living "below the radar."
Since Kate is a Wimbledon regular, fans were excited to see the Princess of Wales during the sports event.
"Even though she is sick and tired, she appears to her people and the world with all her strength and pride, without drama or trying to woo people," one person wrote about the mom-of-three.
"HRH the Princess of Wales is the embodiment of grace, dignity and strength," another penned. "Absolutely lovely to see her with her daughter and sister. A very strong family. May she get well soon! God bless her!"
OK! previously reported Kate is expected to enjoy the warmer months with her brood.
"It's been one heck of a year for the royal family so far and nothing would please the King more than to have his close family gathered together in the peace of Balmoral for a time to take stock together, mark the passing of an incredibly difficult few months and look to the future," Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"Like Catherine herself has said, cancer treatment brings with it a large measure of uncertainty and that must extend to whether she is able to spend part of the summer holidays at Balmoral," she added. "If she does go, I'm sure the whole family will want to surround her with love, support and renewed strength."
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Attending Sporting Events With Their Kids Is a 'Much-Needed Distraction' From Her Health Woes
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Focusing on Positivity' Instead of Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry
- 'This Is a New Generation': Prince William Praised for His Heartwarming Interaction With Prince George During Recent Soccer Game
Typically, Kate and Prince William take a break from duties to focus on their youngsters, as the royals often travel to Balmoral to create memories together.
"She, meanwhile, will want to make the summer months as fun and carefree for the children as she possibly can after everything she's been through," Bond noted.
Kate is undergoing chemotherapy, but a source claimed she will join her father-in-law, King Charles, in Scotland.
"Just like in the late Queen's reign, time at Balmoral is family time," Bond explained. "And, if the King gets the chance, he will relish the chance to hang out with his grandchildren by reading them stories, teaching them about the wildlife around them, playing cards and enjoying picnics... weather permitting!"
"The summer stay up there has always been a time primarily for family for a gathering in the peace of the Scottish countryside after the busyness and noise of their working lives in London and elsewhere. It's a 'breathe, relax and be still' kind of place, and that's what they all love about it," she added.
Insiders spoke to Vanity Fair.