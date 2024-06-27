Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Is 'Unsure' If She Will Join the Royal Family in Scotland for Their Annual Summer Break
Kate Middleton is taking on a light workload as she battles cancer, but royal watchers wonder if she will join King Charles at Balmoral during the royal family's annual summer trip to Scotland.
Cameron Walker admitted he is "unsure" if Kate will be in the region while undergoing chemotherapy.
"We're not sure about the Princess of Wales yet, but it's getting very close to the traditional summer break, where they will go up to Balmoral Castle," he told GB News.
Kate took six months off from public duties to focus on her health, and the future queen returned to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," the mom-of-three wrote in an Instagram post. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."
"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," Kate continued. "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."
OK! previously reported experts believe Kate attended the gathering to support the Windsors.
"Princess Catherine looked absolutely stunning, she looked beautiful in that outfit," Angela Levin told GB News. "She's doing it for the family."
"I thought, what an amazing woman, that she actually puts other people before her own wishes," Levin added.
While standing beside her mom, Princess Charlotte dazzled fans.
"Princess Charlotte went with it very well. Charlotte is an extraordinary child," Levin noted. "When they were coming back, she was wiping the windows so that everyone could see, with her hand getting rid of the rain. She's fantastic. And she was waving to both sides."
"She was having a great time and she looked after Louis," the biographer added. "She told him off when he was doing a little jig at one point, and when he wasn't sitting properly and she kept calling him to order and it was absolutely hilarious."
Throughout the day, the Wales presented a united front.
"I think she was doing that on her mother's behalf so that her mother can be there," the expert noticed. "She adores her mother, so she just really wants to help out."
"George is fine. He just sat there, but I thought it was it was very moving to see them as a family again," Levin concluded. "What was interesting on the balcony was that it wasn't a load of royals there. No Eugenie, no one like that. And there were nine adults and three children, which is very small."