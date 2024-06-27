Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton Is 'Unsure' If She Will Join the Royal Family in Scotland for Their Annual Summer Break

Kate took six months off from public duties to focus on her health, and the future queen returned to the spotlight at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," the mom-of-three wrote in an Instagram post. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."