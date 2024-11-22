or
Kate Middleton's 'Naughty Sense of Humor' Is the Secret to Her Long-Lasting Romance With Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance started while attending St Andrews.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton and Prince William's romance spans over two decades, and the Princess of Wales' funny side could be the glue keeping them together.

Prince William supported Kate Middleton as she battled cancer.

"William once described Kate's sense of humor as 'naughty' and his own as 'dirty,' and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together," biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet.

"They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing," Anderson added.

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent the year focused on her health and their children.

In the Waleses' engagement interview, William gushed over Kate's personality.

"We obviously met at university — at St Andrews we were friends for over a year first and it just sort of blossomed from then on," William told Tom Bradby. "We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and had a really good time."

"She's got a really naughty sense of humor, which kind of helps me because I've got a really dry sense of humor, so it was good fun, we had a really good laugh and things happened," he added.

Kate Middleton returned to royal duties in June.

This year, William became a "great source of comfort' for Kate as she battled cancer. OK! previously reported royal correspondent Jennie Bond claimed Kate's condition impacted her relationship with William.

“Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work," Bond told an outlet. "I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video."

“You can try playing peacemaker for just so long, and it looks as though she did make some attempt to bridge the gap," Bond continued.

During Kate's first public engagement after announcing she was cancer-free, the couple appeared united as they met with the victims of the Southport stabbing.

“Under the radar, low profile, minimal fuss but high impact… that is exactly the sort of engagement we might have expected the Princess of Wales to undertake after such a prolonged absence," Bond noted.

“A return to public life like this could have been all about Catherine," the expert added. "But, in every way, she tried to make it about the people who mattered, and not about her."

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'cleaned up their act' for their kids, an expert said.

The mom-of-three wore a business casual outfit while speaking with the families affected by the tragedy.

“She dressed down… quiet, smart, unassuming, unnoteworthy. This was about the parents and the community who had suffered such unimaginable loss," Bond shared. "It was obviously a risk that it would make it all about her. But she did everything to stop that. There was no advance publicity, total privacy for her meetings with the parents."

Anderson spoke to Fox News Digital.

