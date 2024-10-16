Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'Naughty' Sense of Humor Brings Them Closer Together

"William once described Kate's sense of humor as ‘naughty’ and his own as ‘dirty,’ and claimed that it was one of the most important things that drew them together," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "They've certainly cleaned up their act for the children's sake, but they can still make each other double over laughing."

"William and Kate have also passed their wacky, slapstick, Monty Python-meets-Benny Hill sense of humor on to the children," Andersen shared. "And like all parents of young children, William and Kate find themselves refereeing when the kids fight over the TV remote, or when the inevitable teasing that goes on between siblings turns into the equally inevitable wrestling match."