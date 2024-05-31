Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Relying on Their 'New Inner Circle' as Princess Undergoes Chemotherapy

According to Bond, the future king now relies on his cousin and cousin-in-law due to his strained relationship with his sibling.

"It was good to see Peter supporting William at the recent Buckingham Palace garden party… along with William’s other 'replacement' brother, Mike Tindall," she alleged. "I can imagine the three of them having a lot of fun together. This is William’s inner circle."

"People he can trust absolutely and who are showing that they are there for him when the going gets tough. I think it gave us a glimpse of the future for when William becomes King," Bond explained. "He may not have his brother at his side, but he will have a band of loyal and close relatives to help him represent the monarchy."

"I’m sure that, whenever they can, they will step up to help William when the burden of Kingship finally falls on his shoulders," she concluded.