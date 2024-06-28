Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton's 'Next Goal' Is to Attend Wimbledon After Successful Trooping the Colour Return

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.

The public waited patiently for the royal to go to an engagement after months of living a semi-recluse life.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."