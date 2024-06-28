Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton's 'Next Goal' Is to Attend Wimbledon After Successful Trooping the Colour Return
Kate Middleton returned to the spotlight during Trooping the Colour on June 15, and royal watchers wonder if the Princess of Wales will attend the upcoming Wimbledon games as she undergoes cancer treatment.
"Her next goal is... to attend the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Law Tennis Club starting July 1," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "As the most avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she usually attends in the Royal Box to watch most major matches, later handing out trophies to winners."
Kate is a Wimbledon regular, as she attended the event in the past with Prince William and her two eldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Kate dazzled at Trooping the Colour, but Fordwich admitted that the future queen appeared tired.
"When Princess Catherine was chatting with all three of her children, waving to the crowds and smiling during the Trooping the Colour festivities, one could see she was smiling through the strain of her draining chemotherapy," Fordwich explained. "Glamorous and gorgeous as ever, she was not her ebullient self."
"She later took time to rest whilst Prince William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Wembley Stadium for the Taylor Swift concert," Fordwich shared.
- Princess Anne Discharged From the Hospital Days After Being Kicked by Horse
- 'Vulnerable' Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Pillars' of the Monarchy as Health Crises and Scandals Make the Royal Family Shaky
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'the Stuff of Nightmares': Sussex 'Rival' Ventures Prove to Be Too Much for Buckingham Palace
Kate took to Instagram to confirm her attendance at Trooping the Colour after she skipped the rehearsal.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the brunette beauty wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.
The public waited patiently for the royal to go to an engagement after months of living a semi-recluse life.
"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Fordwich spoke to Fox News Digital.