Kate Middleton Feels Immense 'Pressure' as She Deals With 'Mental Trauma' From Cancer Battle, Parenting and Preparing to Be Queen

"King Charles is looking his age now and his illness has taken its toll. A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future," Ian Pelham Turner told a news outlet.

"The pressure of being the Princess of Wales, looking after a young family, being by William’s side, still recovering from cancer treatments, as well as the mental trauma she faced still weighs heavily on Kate," he noted.

However, "she seems to be smiling throughout, delighting crowds when seen in public, and giving a new confidence to the future monarchy."