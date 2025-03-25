or
Kate Middleton Feels Immense 'Pressure' as She Deals With 'Mental Trauma' From Cancer Battle, Parenting and Preparing to Be Queen

Source: mega

Between her royal duties and personal life, Kate Middleton has her hands full.

March 25 2025, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Though Kate Middleton always looks picture perfect while out and about, royal experts believe the mother-of-three is privately struggling to balance the countless aspects of her life — especially since King Charles has had to lighten his workload due to his ongoing cancer battle.

Source: mega

Kate Middleton is feeling 'pressure' as she balances her duties, health and personal life, a royal expert shared.

"King Charles is looking his age now and his illness has taken its toll. A new era of [a] young monarchy is set to take over the mantle in the future," Ian Pelham Turner told a news outlet.

"The pressure of being the Princess of Wales, looking after a young family, being by William’s side, still recovering from cancer treatments, as well as the mental trauma she faced still weighs heavily on Kate," he noted.

However, "she seems to be smiling throughout, delighting crowds when seen in public, and giving a new confidence to the future monarchy."

Source: mega

Now that King Charles is focusing on his battle with cancer, William and Kate have taken on more royal duties.

Fortunately, the brunette beauty has a few people in her corner that are aiding her in preparing to take over the monarchy with Prince William.

"Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is one former PR stalwart she can totally rely on for advice," he said.

He also named William's aunt, Princess Anne, who "has a huge royal role these days in working with the king [closely]. No doubt, behind the scenes, she, too, gives guidance."

"Queen Camilla… also comes from a non-royal background and is a wonderful example of how she treats everyone with great respect, dignity and diplomacy," Turner continued. "Thus, she is another shining example for Kate to follow."

Source: mega

One royal expert said William and other relatives are helping the Princess of Wales prepare to become queen.

The expert noted the Prince of Wales is also there for support, claiming he'll "create the extra guidance Kate needs to fulfill this enormous task ahead."

Though Kate kept out of the public eye last year due to cancer and treatments, she announced in January that she's in remission and is looking forward to resuming her royal duties.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," she gushed in an Instagram post. "We couldn’t have asked for more."

Source: mega

In January, the mom-of-three revealed she was in remission from cancer.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," the Princess of Wales continued. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C."

Fox News Digital spoke to the royal experts.

