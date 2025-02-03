Prince Louis, 6, Praised After Taking a 'Beautiful' Photo of Mom Kate Middleton for World Cancer Day

As OK! previously reported, Kate underwent an abdominal surgery in early 2024. Although the medical procedure was successful, the mother-of-three — who also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with husband Prince William, 42 — confirmed she would likely not be returning to her royal duties until that Easter, sparking swirling rumors about the true state of her health.

After missing a series of other public appearances, Kate revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would be pursuing more medical treatment.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," she wrote in March 2024. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."