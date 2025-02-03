or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Louis
OK LogoROYALS

Prince Louis, 6, Praised After Taking a 'Beautiful' Photo of Mom Kate Middleton for World Cancer Day

Photo of Kate Middleton and Prince Louis
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis snapped a picture of his mom for World Cancer Day.

By:

Feb. 3 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton's followers on Instagram gushed Prince Louis was already following in his mother's footsteps after she shared a photo he took of her for World Cancer Day.

The picture featured the Princess of Wales, 43, wearing a long coat and hat as she stood with her arms outstretched in the middle of a forest.

Article continues below advertisement
prince louis praised beautiful photo kate middleton world cancer day
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Kate Middleton stood in the middle of several trees with her arms outstretched in the powerful photo.

Article continues below advertisement

"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease, C. #WorldCancerDay," she captioned the post before crediting her 6-year-old son for the sweet snapshot.

Fans of the royal family quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the budding photographer.

Article continues below advertisement
prince louis praised beautiful photo kate middleton world cancer day
Source: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Kate Middleton urged others to think of themselves apart from cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

One follower wrote, "Louis taking after his mum 📸 ❤️," and another replied, "The apple 🍏 doesn't fall far from the tree 🌲. Prince Louis gets it from his momma! 📸👏🏻."

A third person chimed in, "Such a beautiful picture and message 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I absolutely love that Prince Louis was behind the camera! He has a talent for it like you 😍😍😍😍," and a fourth said, "I can’t believe that this photo was taken by Louis, that’s so sweet."

MORE ON:
Prince Louis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince louis praised beautiful photo kate middleton world cancer day
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kate underwent an abdominal surgery in early 2024. Although the medical procedure was successful, the mother-of-three — who also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with husband Prince William, 42 — confirmed she would likely not be returning to her royal duties until that Easter, sparking swirling rumors about the true state of her health.

After missing a series of other public appearances, Kate revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would be pursuing more medical treatment.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," she wrote in March 2024. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Article continues below advertisement
prince louis praised beautiful photo kate middleton world cancer day
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton confirmed she was in remission earlier this year.

Nearly one year later, the Princess of Wales announced she was officially in remission.

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she said in a statement on January 14. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.