Prince Louis, 6, Praised After Taking a 'Beautiful' Photo of Mom Kate Middleton for World Cancer Day
Kate Middleton's followers on Instagram gushed Prince Louis was already following in his mother's footsteps after she shared a photo he took of her for World Cancer Day.
The picture featured the Princess of Wales, 43, wearing a long coat and hat as she stood with her arms outstretched in the middle of a forest.
"Don’t forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease, C. #WorldCancerDay," she captioned the post before crediting her 6-year-old son for the sweet snapshot.
Fans of the royal family quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the budding photographer.
One follower wrote, "Louis taking after his mum 📸 ❤️," and another replied, "The apple 🍏 doesn't fall far from the tree 🌲. Prince Louis gets it from his momma! 📸👏🏻."
A third person chimed in, "Such a beautiful picture and message 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 I absolutely love that Prince Louis was behind the camera! He has a talent for it like you 😍😍😍😍," and a fourth said, "I can’t believe that this photo was taken by Louis, that’s so sweet."
As OK! previously reported, Kate underwent an abdominal surgery in early 2024. Although the medical procedure was successful, the mother-of-three — who also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with husband Prince William, 42 — confirmed she would likely not be returning to her royal duties until that Easter, sparking swirling rumors about the true state of her health.
After missing a series of other public appearances, Kate revealed she'd been diagnosed with cancer and would be pursuing more medical treatment.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London," she wrote in March 2024. "At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Nearly one year later, the Princess of Wales announced she was officially in remission.
"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," she said in a statement on January 14. "I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."