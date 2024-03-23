Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Enormously Touched' by Public Support After Revealing the Princess of Wales' Heartbreaking Cancer Diagnosis
Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a statement after revealing the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis on Friday, March 22.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson for the royal couple – who were spotted boarding a helicopter near their home in Windsor on Saturday, March 23 — began.
“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time,” they added.
The pair are believed to be traveling to Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, where they will be spending the Easter holiday with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
This message from came after Kate released a video announcing she will be undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, which was found following her “planned abdominal surgery” in January.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she said in the heartfelt clip posted to Instagram. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
