Shannen Doherty Admires Kate Middleton's 'Strength' Amid 'Onslaught of Conspiracy Theories' as Both Stars Battle Cancer

“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately. The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity force this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children,” the actress said of all the buzz surrounding Kate’s whereabouts following her “planned abdominal surgery.”

“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye. And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going thru cancer,” Doherty shared.