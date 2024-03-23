Shannen Doherty Admires Kate Middleton's 'Strength' Amid 'Onslaught of Conspiracy Theories' as Both Stars Battle Cancer
Shannen Doherty showed her support for Kate Middleton.
On Friday, March 22, the Beverly Hill, 90210 star, who has been battling b----- cancer since 2015, shared a touching message about the royal’s bombshell cancer diagnosis.
“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go thru illness or life privately. The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership and plain morbid curiosity force this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children,” the actress said of all the buzz surrounding Kate’s whereabouts following her “planned abdominal surgery.”
“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect privacy of others regardless of being in the public eye. And to Princess Kate, I admire your strength thru the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going thru cancer,” Doherty shared.
The 52-year-old’s upload came after Kate shared a video announcement announcing her cancer diagnosis on Instagram Friday.
- Kate Middleton Praises Husband Prince William for Being a 'Great Source of Comfort' After Shocking Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton Reveals She's Undergoing Preventive Chemotherapy After Finding Cancer During Abdominal Surgery: Watch
- Blake Lively Apologizes for 'Silly Post' She Made About Kate Middleton's 'Photoshop Fail' After Princess Reveals Cancer Battle
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," the Princess of Wales, 42, began her heartfelt message, which showed her sitting on a bench outside. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."