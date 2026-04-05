Kate Middleton and Prince William Bring Their 3 Kids to Easter — But Who Skipped Amid Royal Drama?

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The royal family made their annual appearance at St. George's Chapel on Windsor Castle on April 5 to celebrate Easter. Prince William and Kate Middleton even made a surprise stopover during the holiday church service with their three kids Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 after a two-year absence.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Did Not Attend Easter Service

Source: MEGA The Firm made a grand appearance together during their annual Easter walkabout.

However, the entire Firm was not in attendance following a mountain of scandals. While Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence appeared during the church walkabout, disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie opted to sit out this year.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

The former Prince Andrew, 66, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office as a result of his friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The ex-Duke of York moved out of his Royal Lodge home earlier this year and is now holed up at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. But Beatrice, 37, Eugenie, 36, and Andrew did join the Windsor clan for Easter service last year.

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Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Also Skipped Out on Sunday's Church Event

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are trying to distance themselves from ex-Prince Andrew.

A source recently dished to ABC News that it was both Eugenie and Beatrice's decision to skip Sunday's event — and not King Charles'. The insider also noted the York princesses' choice doesn't necessarily mean they won't attend other future royal engagements. The girls are reportedly trying to separate themselves from Andrew and his indiscretions as they're afraid he will ruin their brand. "They feel they have been left out in the cold. They aren't being supported by Buckingham Palace and are certainly concerned they will lose their titles and privileges as a result of their parents’ conduct," another insider told The Mirror on March 23.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.