King Charles 'Didn't Want to Be the Bad Guy' and 'Upset' Ex-Prince Andrew Amid His Brother's Scandals, Source Claims

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King Charles III faced criticism for his delayed response regarding his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid recent allegations linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein. A source reported that Charles, 77, “dithered,” indicating he prioritized Andrew’s feelings over the monarchy’s image.

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Source: MEGA King Charles III faced criticism over his handling of ex-Prince Andrew.

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In a report from Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice substack, it was revealed that Charles appeared willing to take action against Andrew but ultimately hesitated. “He didn’t want to upset Andrew,” a second insider stated, suggesting that the King’s concern for his brother took precedence in this troubling situation.

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The report further indicated that Andrew’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, also refrained from intervening. “Nobody wanted to be the bad guy,” a source commented, highlighting the complexity of family dynamics within the royal family.

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Source: MEGA Reports said he delayed taking action against ex-Prince Andrew.

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However, Prince William recognized the urgency of the matter and stepped in. “William said, ‘This is existential. The monarchy is at stake,” an insider revealed, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation. His calculated approach contrasted with Charles’ emotional responses, as another source remarked, “Charles feels. William calculates.”

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Source: MEGA Prince William stepped in to address the issue.

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The timeline of Andrew’s royal decline is significant. In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after stepping back from royal duties in 2019 due to public scrutiny surrounding his connection to Epstein. Despite Andrew's repeated denials of wrongdoing, the allegations continue to surface. In 2025, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal honors and duties, further distancing him from royal responsibilities. Recently, Andrew moved from the Royal Lodge to Sandringham, signaling a significant shift in his status.

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In light of new allegations surfacing from Epstein's files, members of the royal family have begun to issue statements. On February 9, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Charles, indicating his concern regarding Andrew's conduct. “The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light,” the spokesperson stated.

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Source: MEGA The controversy is linked to Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.