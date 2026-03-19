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King Charles 'Didn't Want to Be the Bad Guy' and 'Upset' Ex-Prince Andrew Amid His Brother's Scandals, Source Claims

split photo of King Charles, Ex-Prince Andrew & Prince William
Source: MEGA

King Charles apparently didn't want to 'upset' ex-Prince Andrew amid his scandal, a source claims.

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March 19 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

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King Charles III faced criticism for his delayed response regarding his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, amid recent allegations linked to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

A source reported that Charles, 77, “dithered,” indicating he prioritized Andrew’s feelings over the monarchy’s image.

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image of King Charles III faced criticism over his handling of ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

King Charles III faced criticism over his handling of ex-Prince Andrew.

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In a report from Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice substack, it was revealed that Charles appeared willing to take action against Andrew but ultimately hesitated. “He didn’t want to upset Andrew,” a second insider stated, suggesting that the King’s concern for his brother took precedence in this troubling situation.

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The report further indicated that Andrew’s siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, also refrained from intervening. “Nobody wanted to be the bad guy,” a source commented, highlighting the complexity of family dynamics within the royal family.

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image of Reports said he delayed taking action against ex-Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Reports said he delayed taking action against ex-Prince Andrew.

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However, Prince William recognized the urgency of the matter and stepped in. “William said, ‘This is existential. The monarchy is at stake,” an insider revealed, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation. His calculated approach contrasted with Charles’ emotional responses, as another source remarked, “Charles feels. William calculates.”

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image of Prince William stepped in to address the issue.
Source: MEGA

Prince William stepped in to address the issue.

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The timeline of Andrew’s royal decline is significant. In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after stepping back from royal duties in 2019 due to public scrutiny surrounding his connection to Epstein. Despite Andrew's repeated denials of wrongdoing, the allegations continue to surface.

In 2025, King Charles stripped Andrew of his royal honors and duties, further distancing him from royal responsibilities. Recently, Andrew moved from the Royal Lodge to Sandringham, signaling a significant shift in his status.

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In light of new allegations surfacing from Epstein's files, members of the royal family have begun to issue statements. On February 9, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson released a statement on behalf of Charles, indicating his concern regarding Andrew's conduct. “The king has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light,” the spokesperson stated.

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image of The controversy is linked to Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

The controversy is linked to Andrew’s past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The statement also mentioned the potential involvement of Thames Valley Police, suggesting that the monarchy is prepared to cooperate with the authorities. “As was previously stated, their majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse,” the spokesperson added.

Prince William and Princess Kate shared their thoughts as well, with a spokesperson confirming that they are “deeply concerned by the continuing revelations.” Their focus remains on the victims affected by these allegations.

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