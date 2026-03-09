Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's Brand Is 'Washed Up' as They Deal With Fallout of Shamed Dad Ex-Prince Andrew's Mounting Scandals

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are struggling to deal with their disgraced father, the former Prince Andrew, as his scandals continue to grow. The York princesses are reportedly worried that their "brand" is being tarnished by Andrew, 66.

The U.K. Isn't Happy With the York Family

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are trying to distance themselves from ex-Prince Andrew.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News on March 9 that "there is a great degree of anti-York sentiment in the U.K., as recent polls indicate." The girls' "credibility" now mainly "hinges on distancing" themselves from Andrew. "The York brand is washed up," Fordwich stated.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested Last Month

Source: MEGA The York princesses may be 'sidelined' from future royal events.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, may be "sidelined from all future royal engagements" as Andrew's indiscretions continue to find their way to the spotlight. The ex-Duke of York was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office and was held in custody for 11 hours. He has been accused of allegedly sending confidential documents to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein while he was serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011. "The general consensus is we won’t be seeing much of Beatrice and Eugenie in the U.K. However, their royal status will still be intact within some circles, just not U.K. royal circles. The U.K. public's patience is well and truly frayed," expert Helena Chard also told Fox News.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Still Have Their Royal Titles — For Now

Source: MEGA While Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie still have their royal titles, their father is no longer a prince.

While Andrew's royal titles were effectively taken away last year by King Charles, Beatrice and Eugenie's peerages are still intact. Charles, 77, also evicted his younger brother from his longtime Windsor home, Royal Lodge, and forced him to move to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. However, the princesses are still reportedly worried that they won't get to keep their own titles in the near future. "They want to hold on to their royal status. It’s their identity," a source told People on March 5.

Princess Eugenie Stepped Down From Her Anti-Slavery Charity

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been banned from appearing at The Firm's annual Royal Ascot event this year.