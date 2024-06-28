'Vulnerable' Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Pillars' of the Monarchy as Health Crises and Scandals Make the Royal Family Shaky

"William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "If either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down. At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways. Only time can tell if she can stand strong."

The Princess of Wales and King Charles are fighting cancer at the same time, leading to The Firm having less senior members available to attend events. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2020 "Megxit" scandal pushed them to move to the U.S., while Prince Andrew has recently stepped away from the spotlight.