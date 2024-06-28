'Vulnerable' Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Pillars' of the Monarchy as Health Crises and Scandals Make the Royal Family Shaky
Kate Middleton and Prince William are beloved figures within the royal family as the institution continues to battle rumors, health challenges and cultural changes.
"William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "If either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down. At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable. The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways. Only time can tell if she can stand strong."
The Princess of Wales and King Charles are fighting cancer at the same time, leading to The Firm having less senior members available to attend events. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2020 "Megxit" scandal pushed them to move to the U.S., while Prince Andrew has recently stepped away from the spotlight.
"The simple truth is that the royal family cannot be whittled down to a precious few without the risk of having it grind to a halt altogether," Andersen explained. "For over 70 years, the Windsors had longevity on their side – almost to a ridiculous extent. Queen Elizabeth II lived to be 96, and her husband Prince Philip was 99, the longest-living royal male in history.
"The Queen Mother was downing her favorite gin and Dubonnets right up until the end at the astounding age of 101," he added. "There seemed to be no need for redundancy, with senior royals seeming practically immortal and three generations of future monarchs … waiting in the wings."
Kate took six months off due to her cancer diagnosis, and her absence was felt by royal watchers.
"It’s hard to blame palace officials for not having a plan in place to cope with the simultaneous cancer diagnoses of King Charles and Princess Kate, much less the sidelining of such a valuable supporting player as the Princess Royal," Andersen continued referring to Princess Anne taking on additional duties due to Charles and Kate's condition. "The home team is running out of options."
"The enigmatic and elegant Princess of Wales is integral to the future of the monarchy," Helena Chard shared. "Everyone is wishing her a full recovery. She just needs a few more months of cancer treatment and peace to get fully fit and well. When she is back to regular work, we will have forgotten about health battles and the fragile monarchy narrative."
Due to the Wales' age, the duo is expected to modernize The Firm.
"The Prince and Princess of Wales have been the future of the monarchy since their marriage," Richard Fitzwilliams explained. "After them, their children … Kate has star power, beauty, poise and dedication. She and William have a very special cachet as a couple. She is championing studies in early childhood, and this is an important cause."
"Princess Anne’s accident this week shows what can happen, quite unexpectedly," Fitzwilliams stated of the incident. "It was she who quite recently said a slimmed-down monarchy was impractical. It depends on what is wanted of the royal family."
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.