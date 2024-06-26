Royal Family Determined to Keep 'Tight-Lipped' About Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment: 'Nobody Really Knows How She Is'
It sounds like the palace isn't offering up too many details about Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, as the royal family is determined to keep "tight-lipped" to avoid any leaks, an insider revealed.
"The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner claimed to Fox News Digital. "There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art."
"In the past few days, Kate has been stated by the global press as the royal family’s jewel in the crown," he added. "She [is seen as] the number one royal… stabilizing the monarchy's future."
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, who shared her cancer diagnosis with the world in March, confirmed she would attend Trooping the Colour on June 15 after all.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.
Though she managed to be out and about, author Christopher Andersen said she still has a long way to go.
"These days, Kate is playing a waiting game – following doctor’s orders religiously and praying that future tests will show the chemo has done its job," he noted.
"It’s a stressful, debilitating time for Kate, magnified that much more by the fact that the world is holding its breath along with her," Andersen added.
Anderson pointed out how Kate is making sure to spend time with her loved ones.
"When she is feeling up to it, Kate cooks and bakes for the family," he said. "She plays cards and board games – Scrabble is their favorite – with William and the children… Since she is now forced by circumstance to stick close to home, Kate has been looking back at some of her work as a photographer… Kate was thrilled at the overwhelmingly positive response to the pictures she posted celebrating Father’s Day, and then William’s 42nd birthday a few days later… She is sending a message of hope and optimism out to the world."