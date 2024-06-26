Royal Family Determined to Keep 'Tight-Lipped' About Kate Middleton's Cancer Treatment: 'Nobody Really Knows How She Is'

As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, who shared her cancer diagnosis with the world in March, confirmed she would attend Trooping the Colour on June 15 after all.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the princess wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 14.