Kate Middleton 'May Never Come Back' to Her Previous Senior Role After 'Preventative Chemotherapy’
Kate Middleton is on medical leave as she battles cancer, but will the Princess of Wales ever have the same approach to her position?
According to an insider, Kate's team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back."
“She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before," they added.
In March, Kate posted on Instagram to update fans about her health after conspiracy theories spread about her well-being.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the mom-of-three's break from the spotlight.
"King Charles and Prince William have repeatedly stressed to the Princess of Wales that she should feel no pressure to return to public duty until she is ready," Schofield told an outlet.
"She has been spotted around town, looking upbeat," Schofield explained. "Neighbors and her children’s schoolmates' families have been protective of her and do what they can to ensure that she is protected from prying eyes."
Royal watchers were hopeful that Kate would attend the upcoming Trooping the Colour, but it was confirmed that she won't be at the rehearsal on Saturday, June 8.
"The palace won’t officially give us any indication of a potential Catherine return," the podcaster noted. "It is up to their doctors and ultimately Catherine’s choice."
Kate hasn't gone to a royal engagement since 2023, but she was recently spotted "out and about" with her family.
Sources spoke to Us Weekly.