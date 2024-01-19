Kate Middleton's Break From Royal Duties Is a 'Salient Reminder of Just How Valuable She Is' to the Monarchy

"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."

Not only will Kate take a step back from her role, but Prince William is expected to take a break as well so he can care for his wife and their three kids.

"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."