Kate Middleton's Break From Royal Duties Is a 'Salient Reminder of Just How Valuable She Is' to the Monarchy
Kate Middleton is currently recovering from abdominal surgery, meaning she will be away from her royal duties until the spring, but a royal expert believes her absence will be felt throughout the U.K. Although Kate entered the royal fold in her twenties, she eventually blossomed into a core member of the royal family and a fan-favorite.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
Not only will Kate take a step back from her role, but Prince William is expected to take a break as well so he can care for his wife and their three kids.
"Recovery will take time, apparently Kate is unlikely to return to royal duties until after Easter," the historian continued. "William will have his work cut out; holding things together at home, managing hospital visits with George, Charlotte and Louis and amending royal schedules."
Kate is often celebrated for her ability to bring a relatable presence to The Firm due to her growing up outside of the British aristocracy.
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator continued. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
Due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to leave the monarchy, the pair have taken on additional responsibilities to overcompensate for the loss.
"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders," Dunlop continued.
"The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery," she added.
The Royal Observer reported Kate's evolution was highlighted by royalist Nick Bullen.
"The interesting thing about Kate, the Princess of Wales, is her steeliness," Bullen said. "She is a very strong character who has transitioned from being a young bride to being a key player within the royal family."
"If you look at all the photographs now, she’s always front and center," he added. "She looked amazing at the coronation, she looked incredible at Ascot. She’s now every inch the princess. And I think at the coronation, everyone agreed that she looked very much the next queen."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The producer later speculated that Kate has been influential behind closed doors, too.
"This hasn’t happened by accident," Bullen explained. "She is a clever, smart, determined woman. And I’m told by people who work at the various palaces that she is quite literally the power behind the throne."
"I think a lot of the members of the family look to her, including William, obviously," he noted. "I believe she is involved in making quite a lot of the decisions on how things move forward and how the family is portrayed. … She just continues to get better and better."
Dunlop spoke to The Mirror.