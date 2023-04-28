OK Magazine
Kate Middleton & Prince William Go Rock Climbing After It's Revealed They May Ignore Prince Harry at Coronation: Photos

By:

Apr. 27 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton traded in their royal regalia for harnesses and hiking boots!

The pair is currently on a two-day visit to Wales, where the duo got their hands dirty as they worked with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team.

Source: mega

On Thursday, April 27, photos from their venture were released, showing the couple wearing red jackets, helmets and other athletic gear. They each went rock climbing, socialized with staff and practiced some medical training.

"Wishing a very Happy 60th Birthday to the @centralbeaconsmrt, who keep the local community and visitors safe 24/7, 365 days a year," the Prince and Princess of Wales captioned an Instagram post that documented the outing. "It was great to spend time learning the ropes with these wonderful volunteers."

Source: mega

The fun day comes just over a week before King Charles' coronation goes down on Saturday, May 6.

While the couple will be front and center at the event, it's been revealed Prince Harry will have to sit several rows back since he's no longer a member of the monarchy.

According to an insider, William and his younger brother haven't communicated since Queen Elizabeth II's September 2022 wedding, so it's unclear how much the two will interact during the historic day.

Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, Meghan Markle is staying put in California with her and Harry's two children, but her absence reportedly hasn't done much to soften the tension between the royals and the Duke of Sussex.

A spokesperson also denied that the actress was skipping the event due to a private conversation she tried to have with Charles over racism allegations.

"Harry is not going to hang around. He doesn't want to spend much time around them," Princess Diana's former staffer Paul Burrell recently claimed in an interview of how he'll socialize with his loved ones. "There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors. The Windsors don’t forgive, they ... hold a grudge."

